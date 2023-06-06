Mike Harris appointed joint managing director of Salop Leisure

Salop Leisure, which has sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has announced a key promotion within its team.

Mike Harris, has been appointed joint Managing Director at Salop Leisure

Operations director Mike Harris has been promoted to joint managing director of Salop Leisure with responsibility for the day to day operations of the multi-faceted business.

He is working closely with the other directors, Mark Bebb, Dylan Roberts and chairman Tony Bywater.

Mike’s career with the company began in 2001, as manager of Gwernydd Hall Holiday Home Park at New Mills, near Newtown. He progressed to become business manager three years later at Salop Leisure’s headquarters in Shrewsbury before becoming operations director in 2007.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge,” said Mike, who lives in Crew Green, near Shrewsbury. “As a business, we constantly strive to deliver first class customer service which is why we are always proud to get previous customers recommending us to their friends and family.

“We were delighted to win another national award that relies on votes from those customers, earlier this year. Our aim is to maintain and, wherever possible, improve the high level of customer service that we provide.

“Despite a challenging economic climate, I believe the staycation boom, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, will continue.

“Many people are still looking to invest in touring caravans, motorhomes and caravan holiday homes which will allow them and their families to escape for a holiday or short break anytime they wish.”

He says 2023 will be a year of consolidation and organic growth within the business, which has more than 200 employees.

“The company is run like a family business and we are lucky to have loyal and talented employees who tend to stay with us for many years because it’s a great place to work,” he added.