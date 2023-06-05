13.4 C
SsangYong adds JT Hughes to its dealer network.

A brand-new SsangYong dealership has opened in Shrewsbury as part of JT Hughes.

The SsangYong team at JT Hughes in Shrewsbury
The partnership will see the opening of a brand-new SsangYong dealership in Shrewsbury, with a purpose-built showroom located at Unit 1 Civic Park, Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome JT Hughes to the SsangYong franchise. The group endeavours to give its customers a high quality and trustworthy service and has values that match up with our own. We are very much looking forward to working with the team in Shrewsbury and welcome them on board.”

The Shrewsbury-based showroom has modern facilities and provides customers with a relaxing environment, providing a hospitality area to enjoy complimentary refreshments, as well as free Wi-Fi. Visiting customers can appraise the brands multiple-award-winning and stylish model line-up, which includes the Rexton, Musso, Tivoli and Korando. In addition, there is a full JT Hughes SsangYong aftersales centre less than a mile away from the showroom, offering servicing, MOT, repairs, and approved parts.

The JT Hughes group celebrated 50 years of trading last year and still holds the same standards of customer service as when they began. This addition to the franchise will become the first dealership in Shropshire.

John Hughes, Group Managing Director, said: “The partnership with SsangYong is an exciting new chapter in the dealership’s expansion plans. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with SsangYong, a company that’s constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and design in the car industry.

“With this new dealership, we’ll be able to offer our customers even more choice when it comes to Pick-ups, SUVs and 4x4s, and we’re confident that SsangYong’s line-up of vehicles will be a fantastic addition to our existing brands.”

