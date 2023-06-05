Great Shrewsbury summer to be celebrated in shop window displays

Businesses are being invited to celebrate a “great Shrewsbury summer” in the town’s shop window competition.

Shrewsbury’s Square

The contest, run by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID, is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes, with the aim of making the town centre as fun and colourful as possible over the summer.

Shop window competitions have been held at Christmas and during the summer in Shrewsbury for a number of years, and always prove popular both with businesses and the public.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Shopping Centre manager and chairman of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, said: “We have been really pleased with the reaction to the shop window competitions since the chamber and BID teamed up three years ago.

“Businesses have always risen to the challenge and we have been amazed at the creativity and amount of work that goes into every window display.

“This year’s theme of ‘a great Shrewsbury summer’ is nice and flexible, so we are intrigued to see how it will be interpreted.

“The whole aim of the competition is to have some fun and encourage businesses to really put on a show to make the town centre even more engaging and welcoming over the summer.”

Businesses have until Wednesday, June 21, to enter by completing the sign-up form on the Shrewsbury BID website.

Public voting then opens between June 22 and June 30, with judges visiting each widow on June 24, before winners are announced on July 12.

The competition is free to enter, divided into three categories with an additional public vote. Businesses must submit a picture of their window to be entered into the public vote.

The categories are: Smaller shops (sponsored by Crown Wealth Management), larger shops (sponsored by Reech Media), charity shops (sponsored by Tanki), and Shrewsbury Market Hall units (sponsored by Clarkes Solicitors).

Prizes are sponsored by Henshalls insurance brokers and Love Plants.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We are very grateful to our sponsors, along with partners Shropshire Live, Shropshire Festivals and Shrewsbury College, whose help is vital to the success of the competition.

“We are looking forward to seeing our town centre businesses raise the bar once again with some fantastic window displays.”