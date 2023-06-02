Salop Leisure signs two-year deal to sponsor 20/20 cricket competition

A prominent leisure business has signed a two-year deal to sponsor Shrewsbury and District Evening Cricket League’s 20/20 competition which is celebrating its 45th birthday this summer.

Salop Leisure’s joint managing director Mike Harris presents a sponsorship cheque to Oliver Griffiths from the Shrewsbury and District Evening Cricket League

Salop Leisure, the award-winning caravan, motorhome and camper van dealership based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has thrown its weight behind the league, which has 27 teams in four divisions.

The league, which runs from the end of April to beginning of August, attracts teams within roughly a 30-mile radius of Shrewsbury and has been running since 1978.

Salop Leisure has an impressive track record of supporting sports leagues, clubs and events in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The company sponsors Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League and Salop Leisure Premier Football League. It also has advertising boards at cricket grounds across Shropshire.

Mike Harris, Salop Leisure’s joint managing director, who has played in the league for Guilsfield, said: “We are delighted to further endorse local sport in Shropshire by sponsoring Shrewsbury and District Evening Cricket League’s 20/20 competition for the next two years.

“This exciting and explosive form of cricket has really taken off in recent years and attracted a new audience to the sport. We hope it will encourage more players and spectators to get involved with local teams.”

Ray Collins, league chairman, explained that the league was originally formed to give players, who were unable to play at weekends, an opportunity to play cricket. However, ECB regulations regarding affiliation and insurance have now made it difficult for pubs and unaffiliated teams to join the league.

“Today, around 80 per cent of the players in teams play weekend cricket as well,” he said. “Having Salop Leisure come on board as a sponsor is great for the league and we are very grateful for the company’s support.”