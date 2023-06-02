Arts Alive team to expand

Arts Alive is looking to recruit three new members of their team thanks to the BFI National Lottery Audience Projects Fund and investment from Arts Council England.

Arts Alive screening a film at a community venue

Every year Arts Alive facilitates around 900 Flicks in the Sticks screenings, and 100 live events in rural areas, bringing quality arts experiences to around 35,000 audience members across Shropshire, Herefordshire and border areas.

They are looking to employ a Marketing & Audience Engagement Worker and two Audience & Partner Development Workers. Both positions are flexible, with negotiable hours and patterns, and the option to work remotely.

- Advertisement -

“It’s fantastic to see the continued growth of Arts Alive,” said Ian Kerry, Executive Director.

“With the support of Arts Council England and the BFI, we are about to embark on an exciting new chapter. By growing our team through these new roles, it will help us to reach new untapped audiences.

“Our mission is to enhance the cultural life of rural areas by providing access to high-quality arts experiences that would otherwise be unavailable to those living outside of urban centres. We believe that the arts have the power to transform lives, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy and enrichment that the arts can bring.

“If you’re passionate about bringing the arts to more people, are creative, have good people skills, and have a willingness to learn, we’d love to hear from you.”

Head to artsalive.co.uk/jobs-arts-alive to find out more. The closing date for applications is 23rd June.