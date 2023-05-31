Shrewsbury BID launches five-year business plan with £3m investment

“It’s an exciting time to do business in Shrewsbury” – that’s the message from Shrewsbury BID as it announces plans to invest £3 million into the town over the next five years.

Shrewsbury BID launches its business plan for the next five years

Shrewsbury BID has launched its business plan ahead of a ballot, held between June 8 and July 6, when eligible businesses will be asked to vote on the renewal of the BID term until March 2029.

The plan outlines the priorities for investment and activity following extensive consultation with businesses earlier this year.

Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel and chairman of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Our business plan not only looks forward to the next five years, but also looks back at the many achievements made over the 10 years since Shrewsbury BID was formed.

“The marketing of our town was virtually non-existent prior to the BID. When we started, back in 2014, businesses told us they wanted Shrewsbury to have a presence to compete with top tier destinations.

“I think it’s fair to say we have done this – you just have to look at how busy and vibrant the town feels at weekends, and I am excited to see what we can continue to achieve together in the future.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said themes of Original Shrewsbury, Safer Shrewsbury, Work in Shrewsbury and Future Shrewsbury would shape Shrewsbury BID’s work over the next term.

He said: “Everything we do is on behalf of our members and for the good of the town as a whole, so it’s important that we act on the feedback from our consultation.

“We were pleased to see that businesses value the initiatives we have coordinated during the past term, and it was interesting to see that cleanliness, ranger patrols, street dressing, lobbying and promotion were among the most valued.

“Our business plan sets out plans to build on this work to make our town centre even more attractive, safe and resilient, with the overall investment totalling £3 million, of which £1.4 million would be additional funding over and above the BID levy.

“There’s no doubt that it’s an exciting time to do business in Shrewsbury and with our wonderful mix of businesses and welcoming and supportive atmosphere for new enterprise, we’re well-placed to thrive.

“With Shrewsbury featuring heavily in the national press over the past year, there’s a sense that we are finally getting on the map and we are looking forward to helping our business community flourish over the next five years.”

One of the business owners who contributed to the business plan, Gill Gradwell of Cooking Kneads in Wyle Cop, added: “The BID has become a vital part of the fabric of Shrewsbury – they listen, they respond, they act decisively and in our collective interest.”