11.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

SDE Technology invests £2m in new press

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based pressings and assemblies specialist SDE Technology has invested more than £2m in acquiring its largest ever progression press.

SDE Technology provides pressings and assemblies for several car makers and tier 1s
SDE Technology provides pressings and assemblies for several car makers and tier 1s

The company has installed the impressive 1000-tonne Chin Fong press and coil handling line at its Brixton Way factory in Shrewsbury, an installation that will allow larger die usage and help create larger products for use in the automotive sector.

The press, which has a bed size of 4.5metres x 1.8metres, has capacity for over £2m of new revenue, with the management team already in discussions with larger OEMs and tier 1s looking for security of supply and opportunities to de-risk the supply chain.

- Advertisement -

Eight new jobs have been created and tens safeguarded because of the investment.

“This is our largest ever progression press and one of the largest in the UK automotive supply chain,” explained Richard Homden, Managing Director of SDE Technology.

“It is a fantastic time to invest in this new capability. Yes, there are current headwinds, but for the bold there are also opportunities, with lots of reshoring, electrification and carbon reduction projects currently being discussed.

“The £2m investment will be a game-changer for our business and the West Midlands as a whole.”

SDE Technology is one of the largest manufacturers of pressings and assemblies in the UK, employing more than 130 people across its core production business and at Salop Haulage Ltd.

The company has overcome tough trading conditions, the pandemic, chip shortages and energy costs to secure several new opportunities in the automotive sector and is now planning on maximising its latest Hot Form Quench (HFQ®) process.

This is a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts for use in the automotive, aerospace, and renewable sectors and gives designers the freedom to create parts that offer significant weight savings, yet still deliver higher structural strength.

It also delivers improved formability in six and seven thousand series alloys that cannot be formed cold. In some instances, it can also reduce the part counts from multiple components to just one.

Christopher Greenough, Commercial Director at SDE Technology, concluded: “The Chin Fong investment comes off the back of two earlier press installations, offering 100 and 200-tonne capabilities.

“These have been put in initially to deliver pressings for the white goods industry, but they could also be used to support other tooling projects going forward.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP