New Green Tourism Award for Shropshire’s Riverside Cabins

The awards keep coming for fledgling Shropshire tourism business Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury.

Achieving Green Tourism’s Silver Award is yet another fantastic achievement for this small business, coming just weeks after winning Best Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Business at the 2023 West Midlands Tourism Awards where they were up against some incredible competition.

This small collection of boutique cabins and woodland lodges is a haven for relaxation and wellness, drawing in visitors eager to reconnect with nature and escape the everyday. Set amongst wild flowers and wilding areas in 10 acres of private, peaceful grounds on the banks of the River Perry, each locally made cabin and lodge has its own private hot tub as well as use of the natural quarry firepit. High spec, spacious 3 bedroom lodges sleep up to 6 and studio cabins up to 4, with well behaved dogs very welcome. There are SUPs, kayaks and ebikes available for guests to use – that’s if guests can tear themselves away from the hammocks and hot tubs.

“Offering an environmentally focussed experience with sustainability at the heart has been a key business priority”, said owner Anthony Prince. “From our cabins to our coffee pods and everything in between, we aim to source everything within a 30 mile radius. We’re also working on an exciting hydro-electric project using the River Perry in our grounds which we envisage will provide all of our power and help us achieve our goal of being carbon zero by 2025 – sooner if we can.”

Euan Haggart, Environment and Sustainability Assessor for Green Tourism said: “Riverside Cabins have managed to achieve an excellent balance between providing comfortable boutique cabins in a beautiful setting and maintaining a great standard of sustainability, which is evident throughout the business. I would like to congratulate them on this fantastic achievement.”

The assessors highlighted excellent knowledge of all aspects of sustainability throughout, plus a clear commitment on show to support vibrant local communities as well as a strong performance in all areas of protecting and supporting staff, customer health and wellbeing.

Riverside Cabins encourage guests to explore the fantastic activities, attractions and countryside that Shropshire has to offer and have recently introduced bespoke tours to help visitors make the most of their stay. They’ll even chauffeur you to the lovely local inns and eateries for a small charge.