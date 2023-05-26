Telford’s Southwater Events Group partners with Hope House Children’s Hospices

The Southwater Event Group in Telford has announced that it is making Hope House Children’s Hospices its official charity for the next two years.

Tom Gray CEO Southwater Event Group, Dawn Ball and Andy Goldsmith

Employees from the Group, which includes the Telford International Centre, The International Hotel Telford, Ramada Telford, Holiday Inn Telford and Stagecraft UK voted to support the hospices until 2025 and the partnership was recently announced at a special event with all employees.

Dawn Ball, fundraiser at Hope House Children’s Hospices, said: “It’s wonderful that an organisation like Southwater Event Group has chosen to partner with us for the next two years – it’s really exciting.”

- Advertisement -

Hope House Children’s Hospices support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died.

It costs £7.5 million every year to run its services.

“We get about two month’s funding from statutory sources and for the other 10 months of the year we are dependent on public support – so important fundraising partnerships like this one with Southwater Event Group are vital to making sure we reach those that need us when they need us,” said Dawn.

“Having met the team at Southwater Event Group and talked about the impact they can make, we can’t wait to get started.”

Tom Gray, CEO of Southwater Event Group said: “The work of Hope House Children’s Hospice has and continues to play such an important part of so many lives in Shropshire, and we are pleased to be able to support this incredible organisation through fundraising activity over the next two years.

“While the partnership has only just been announced, I am pleased that teams and individuals from across the Group have already started their fundraising efforts, and hope that we will raise a lot of money for this very important local charity.”