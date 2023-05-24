15.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Shropshire housebuilder shortlisted in prestigious awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Homes has been shortlisted in two categories of the prestigious and highly competitive Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards.

Allscott Meads
Allscott Meads

The team’s Allscott Meads development which is being built between Shrewsbury and Telford on the site of British Sugar’s former sugar beet factory, has been recognised in the Residential Development of the Year (more than 100 units) and Placemaking Project of the Year categories.

The awards, now in their eight year, showcase the best residential projects and developers from across the whole of the Midlands over the past 12 months and provide a fantastic showcase for the billions of pounds of residential projects taking place across the region.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, Mike Sambrook at SJ Roberts Homes said:

“Being recognised in this way is a true testament to the passion and expertise of the SJ Roberts team, as well as the exceptional quality of the Allscott Meads development itself.  What started off as a vision to transform a brownfield site, is already a thriving community and there’s plenty more exciting development still to come.

“These awards are highly respected, and we’re delighted to be alongside esteemed industry peers.  Needless to say, the entire team eagerly awaits the results next month.”

The winners will be unveiled during a gala dinner on Thursday, 15th June, at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP