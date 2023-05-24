Shropshire housebuilder shortlisted in prestigious awards

Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Homes has been shortlisted in two categories of the prestigious and highly competitive Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards.

Allscott Meads

The team’s Allscott Meads development which is being built between Shrewsbury and Telford on the site of British Sugar’s former sugar beet factory, has been recognised in the Residential Development of the Year (more than 100 units) and Placemaking Project of the Year categories.

The awards, now in their eight year, showcase the best residential projects and developers from across the whole of the Midlands over the past 12 months and provide a fantastic showcase for the billions of pounds of residential projects taking place across the region.

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, Mike Sambrook at SJ Roberts Homes said:



“Being recognised in this way is a true testament to the passion and expertise of the SJ Roberts team, as well as the exceptional quality of the Allscott Meads development itself. What started off as a vision to transform a brownfield site, is already a thriving community and there’s plenty more exciting development still to come.

“These awards are highly respected, and we’re delighted to be alongside esteemed industry peers. Needless to say, the entire team eagerly awaits the results next month.”

The winners will be unveiled during a gala dinner on Thursday, 15th June, at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.