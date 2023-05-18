Reech achieves record growth in Q2

Full-service marketing agency Reech has seen a year of significant growth, with all areas of the organisation expanding to cement Reech’s position as one of the most important businesses in Shropshire.

The Directors and some of the team at Reech Media.

The end of the financial year April 2023 confirmed that the agency has achieved a 30% average year-on-year revenue growth for the past two years.

Reech also doubled its headcount during this time, growing to 25 members of staff in just over 12 months.

- Advertisement -

‘Last year was our busiest ever,’ confirms Amelia Redge, head of growth and marketing. ‘As well as increasing both revenue and headcount, we also rebranded as an agency, putting ourselves through the same rigorous process as we would our clients.

‘We’d grown as an agency and wanted a more grown-up identity.

‘We applied the same strategy to our development as we would to an external project. Our new brand mark, called the Rubric, mirrors what are essentially a set of rules which we use as the backbone of our creative process. The Rubric (or ‘Rubes’, as we affectionately call it) incorporates three stages: we plan, create and measure. This approach allows us to really get under the skin of a business, transform how it’s seen by the world and measure the results.

‘We’re delighted with the results, which you can see more of here.’

Enhanced services

As well as undertaking a successful rebrand, Reech launched new and enhanced services, which include pay-per-click advertising, web care, email marketing, website optimisation and performance monitoring.

‘Web care is something that’s particularly important to our clients,’ says Amelia. ‘Building a successful website is one thing; maintaining security, performance and managing content optimisation is another. These can be full-time jobs in themselves, so we take care of it so our clients can get on with running their businesses.

‘It’s why we dedicate a proportion of our time to research and development projects to expand our skillsets and push the boundaries of what’s possible. We completed over 20 of these projects last year, including the development of bespoke apps, SaaS systems and proprietary booking platforms for the tourism sector.

‘We are also investing in cutting-edge equipment to grow our video and photography services.

‘It means we can provide end-to-end media solutions, from the initial discovery session, planning and shoot days, to post-production and the sharing and reporting of content.’

The creation of new services means recruiting more dedicated team members, too, with six new roles currently being advertised.

‘Recruitment reflects growth, and that sends a positive message both internally and externally,’ says Amelia.

Full-service marketing agency Reech is based at Shrewsbury Business Park

Company of the year

The hard work the team at Reech has put in over the past year hasn’t gone unrecognised by the wider business community, either.

The agency has been shortlisted in the Company of the Year category at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards, plus Faye Hudson, Reech’s head of client marketing, has been nominated in the Young Business Person of the Year category.

‘This is fantastic news for both Faye and Reech as an agency,’ says Amelia. ‘For the growth of the agency to get this sort of external recognition is a testament to how far we’ve come over the past 12 months.

‘It’s something we’ll continue to build on throughout 2023 and beyond.’

Reech and Reward

Remember Reech and Reward, Reech’s charity initiative? The excitement is mounting as the shortlisted businesses go head-to-head to pitch for the £10,000 of marketing support. Find out who won in the next Reech update.

Advertisement Feature