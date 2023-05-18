16.8 C
Hunter Bevan expands with two new team members

By Shropshire Live Business

Hunter Bevan, a Shropshire-based marketing, web development and graphic design agency has welcomed the addition of Russell Gooday and Alfie Lloyd to their team.

Alfie Lloyd (left) and Russell Gooday in the natural pond area at the entrance to Artillery Business Park
Russell joins the team as a highly talented and experienced digital artist, web, and app developer. Starting his career in 3D animation and illustration, he followed his interest in coding, becoming proficient in full-stack development. With his years of experience and a keen eye for creative design, Russell will be responsible for developing and implementing custom web solutions to meet the unique needs of Hunter Bevans clients. Russell’s expertise will be invaluable in creating responsive, mobile-friendly websites and web applications.

Alfie, a digital marketing specialist, will be responsible for developing and executing innovative digital marketing strategies that drive traffic and increase conversions for Hunter Bevan clients. Alfie brings a wealth of experience in social media marketing and event management, with his role also encompassing traditional marketing techniques and client liaison.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Russell and Alfie to the Hunter Bevan team,” said Neil Bevan, Director of Hunter Bevan. “As our company continues to grow, it’s important that we have the right talent in place to meet the needs of our clients.”

Hunter Bevan, located on Oswestry’s Artillery Business Park, will be celebrating 25 years in business next year.

