Building firm offers free helping hand to Wellington organisations

A building contractor is appealing for charities and community groups in Wellington that need a helping hand to come forward as part of its pledge to build a better future in the areas where it is working.

Pave Aways has introduced new sustainability training as just one action in its plan to building a greener future

Pave Aways is currently carrying out refurbishments to residential accommodation and facilities at Lakewood Court in Severn Drive for Telford & Wrekin Council and is offering to carry out minor building repairs, decorating or plastering free of charge to a community facility or club in Wellington or to sponsor a local sports team with new kit.

Pave Aways commercial director Victoria Lawson said: “We are committed to supporting the communities where we live and work and would like to pay something back to organisations in Wellington that deserve our help.

- Advertisement -

“It might be a community hall that needs a lick of paint, a building that provides facilities for local people that is in need of our professional skills or a sports team that needs a new kit.

“We know building maintenance and upkeep can be costly and time consuming to carry out but we’re here to help and happy to be able to support an organisation that plays an important role in the community.”

Any community organisation that would like to apply to Pave Aways for its community benefits programme should email info@paveaways.co.uk.