Style Optique launch glasses initiative

Market Drayton-based optical Boutique, Style Optique, have launched a used-glasses appeal for the month of May in support of the Market Dayton Rotary Group & Specsort.

Eva Davé of Style Optique

Style Optique are appealing to the local community to donate their retired, disused, or expired glasses during May in return for £65 towards glasses purchases on any new eyewear (frames or lenses) purchased from them when they donate a pair of used glasses in May.

All the donated glasses will then be collected by the Market Drayton Rotary Group who will, in turn, donate them to those in need throughout the third world through the Specsort project.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder & Eyewear Stylist at Style Optique said: “Many people have retired frames lying around their homes that are no longer in use. In partnership with the Rotary Group of Market Drayton, we are appealing to the local community to bring them in to us during the month of May so we can collect them and pass them on to those who need glasses but may not be able to afford them.”

Alan Hudson secretary of Rotary Market Drayton said: “Rotary in Market Drayton are very pleased to have the support of Style Optique, who have been collecting spare spectacles on behalf of Specsort, a charity which sends on used spectacles to third world countries. Market Drayton Rotary are always looking for more partners, volunteers and new members to help us with our work in the local community and beyond. All are welcome!”

For those who would like to donate eyewear, Style Optique is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.