Four Shrewsbury companies step out for charity

Colleagues from four Shrewsbury companies joined forces to step out to raise cash for two local charities.

Three members of the winning team, from left, Jackie Young, Natasha Fox, and Alba Gray
Teams from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, Henshalls, FlexIT and Kingsland Wealth Management took part in what has become an annual event – the Steps Challenge.

Altogether 32 staff signed up for the initiative in teams of four, with the aim of completing the most steps in a month-long campaign.

Their combined efforts raised £165 that will be shared between their chosen charities – the Buddy Bag Foundation and Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Marketing co-ordinator from Dyke Yaxley, Jackie Young, who was a member of the winning team, said this year’s challenge had proved to be a great success with an overall step count of 11,236,754.

“We were delighted to top the table with our combined team total of 1,719,871 steps, and my fellow team member Alba Gray clocked up the top individual total with 680,169 steps.

“The other members of our team were Natasha Fox and Keith Higgins, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part and would thoroughly recommend it to all our colleagues – it really does make you feel better and raises vital charity cash at the same time.”

The winning team and the top stepper each won an engraved medal to remember the challenge, and a gift voucher to treat themselves after all their hard work.

 And the team that finished bottom of the table were awarded one-of-a-kind wooden spoons!

