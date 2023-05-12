Driver training specialist swaps the road for the river to raise funds for Severn Hospice

Driver training specialist Dulson Training is swapping the road for the river for one day only to raise funds for Severn Hospice.

The firm has signed up to take part in the Dragon Boat Festival in Shrewsbury in July – but the fundraising doesn’t end there as the team at Dulson Training has committed themselves to raising as much money as possible for the charity for the rest of the year.

Dulson Training is currently running a raffle with some amazing prizes up for grabs, which will be drawn at the Dragon Boat Festival on July 23, and will then run another raffle with a whole new list of prizes which will be drawn at the bonfire night spectacular at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury in November.

Prizes for the Summer Prize Draw include a number of cash prizes, a signed Shrewsbury Town football shirt, a spa and treats experience at Lion Quays and a family pass to Wonderland in Telford.

A just giving page has also been set up for donations and the Dulson Training team will be out and about at a number of shows and other events throughout the year where the fundraising efforts will continue.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “It is the first time we have entered the Dragon Boat Festival, although we have committed to fundraising for various charities every year. Everyone locally seems to connect to Severn Hospice and most of our staff have either experienced first-hand or knows someone who has experience of the amazing work the charity does. It’s a charity that touches so many people.

“We will have a stand at the festival and most of our staff will be there on the day – we are treating it as a summer party and we will all be going off for food afterwards. Severn Hospice is a great cause and we are hoping to raise big money for them this year.

“We are already selling raffle tickets for our Summer Prize Draw and have received tremendous support for this from a number of people and businesses who have donated some really great prizes. Our thanks to all those who have supported us in this way.

The Summer Prize Draw prizes also include PT sessions with Sophie at Wellness Warrior in Shrewsbury; a voucher from Sweetcheeks Salon; a £20 Co-op voucher; a hair product hamper from Live & Let Dye; family day ticket for four from Park Hall Farm a basket of Tanners Claret and Gascont White Wine and a two-course Sunday roast at Cromwells in Shrewsbury.

Cash prizes have also been donated: £20 from Battlefield 1403, £50 from Rodenhurst Garden Centre and £50 from John Bishop Mobile HGV Commercials. There is a £50 Marks & Spencers voucher donated by Shropshire Mobility Solutions; £50 Amazon voucher from WBconstruction, £90 voucher for Breakout Chester, £50 voucher from Riverbank and a £50 voucher donated by Clive Medical Practice

Raffle tickets are £2 for one and £5 for three and will be allocated when donations are received on the just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/dulsontrainingdragonboatrace