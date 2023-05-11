Wrekin Debt Advice secures £1.3m for tenants

A Shropshire-based debt advice service have been nominated for a national award after helping clear over £1.3m worth of residents’ debt.

Dan Bebbington, Sam Siviter & Lois Alexander from The Wrekin Housing Group’s Debt Advice Team

The team has been shortlisted for ‘Debt Team of The Year’ at the Institute of Money Advisers (IMA) Money Advice Awards 2023.

Wrekin’s Debt Advice Team have made a difference to the lives of hundreds of tenants. The service was launched in 2019, the team have so far successfully secured £1,384,709 in extra income for Wrekin tenants – by securing Discretionary Housing Payments, writing off debt, reducing people’s utility bills and securing charitable grants.

Members of the team go out of their way to help people who have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, organising supermarket deliveries and food parcels for those who need it.

The award aims to recognise the extra efforts made by all those in the advice sector during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes continuing and adapting the provision of advice to clients in the context of the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of the work undertaken on clients and the community.

Wrekin Debt Advice is part of the housing provider’s successful Money Matters Team, who are on hand to support customers and agree affordable rent repayment plans and provide specialist advice on claiming benefits, maximising income, managing debt and money advice. During 2022/23, the team dealt with 2,306 referrals and secured nearly £5m in additional income for tenants.

David Wells, Executive Director of Operational Services at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“I am thrilled that our Debt Advice Team has been shortlisted for this prestigious award. Each member of the team realises there isn’t a one-size fits all approach when it comes to debt management, and they will always tailor their support to a person’s specific need.

“Their can-do attitude and willingness to go that extra mile has helped achieve positive outcomes for hundreds of Wrekin customers.

“The team supports people that are facing considerable challenges – including poor mental health; language barriers and domestic violence. They have been able to build relationships and gain their trust – adapting his approach to meet a person’s individual need.

“The fact that the team has been shortlisted is testament to their continued hard work and dedication to make a difference to people’s lives.”

The winners will be announced at ceremony as part of the IMA’s annual conference on Thursday 8 June.