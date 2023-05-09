Stonehouse Brewery renew sponsorship of Oswestry Cricket Club

Stonehouse Brewery is continuing its sponsorship of Oswestry Cricket Club for an incredible 14th season.

Shane Parr, Director of Stonehouse Brewery taken at The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road

The relationship has flourished from what was originally a supplier only deal, to a full sponsorship agreement that saw the club grant naming rights to its Morda Road ground, which from then became known as “The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road”

Paul Baker, now Secretary of Oswestry Cricket Club said, “I remember those early days when our order was maybe just a couple of barrels a week, and how even with that level of order, Shane and his team would come to the rescue when we ran out late on a Friday or Saturday night during a function”. “The level of service that Stonehouse gave us was as good as the quality of their products, and Station Bitter is still a firm favorite amongst our Members and Visitors” he added.

Stonehouse Brewery, situated on the Cambrian Railway line down at Weston Road, Morda, was set up in 2007 and this location was the influence behind the names of the early beers that were produced, including Station Bitter and Cambrian Gold. The business has continued to go from strength to strength, successfully navigating the recent COVID period and Oswestry CC are proud to have Stonehouse as such an integral part of the club.

Shane Parr, Director of Stonehouse Brewery Ltd said “We’ve always valued our relationship with OCC and when the club approached us about full sponsorship, we didn’t hesitate” And added “The grounds are looking great and the location makes for a relaxing family day out or an ideal building for events”

The next match at The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road is on Saturday May 6th, when our 1st XI host current League Champions Ludlow 1st’s in what will be a stern test of our early season form.