Rebrand and business expansion for Telford window and door manufacturer

A Shropshire window and door specialist has announced a rebrand – involving a change of name and a major expansion of the business.

Mark Jenkins of One Stop Windows and Mathew O’Loughlin of Windows and Doors 2 You and One Stop Windows

Windows and Doors 2 You, formerly known as Composite Doors 2 You, has also moved to new premises on Hortonwood in Telford to form an exciting new partnership with its manufacturing supplier One Stop Windows.

The two companies are now working together under one roof at Unit 27 with Windows and Doors 2 You boss Mathew O’Loughlin taking a 50% ownership in One Stop Windows as a new company director.

- Advertisement -

Mr O’Loughlin said: “It’s been an amazing journey in a relatively short space of time. I launched my own company a little over four years ago and we have been extremely successful. The rebrand and change of name came about because we had been selling a lot more than composite doors for a while and we felt we were missing out in some product areas.The change of name better reflects who we are.

“It’s fair to say that people didn’t fully realise that we supplied both windows and doors and the standards we adhere to are matched by those at One Stop Windows so it was the perfect partnership in the making.

“We have worked closely with One Stop Windows throughout and talks began with Mark Jenkins of One Stop Windows and we are now 50/50 shareholders of One Stop Windows.

“This expansion is the next stepping stone in the progression of the business. The plan was always to set up a fabrication arm but I thought that was maybe a year or two away. It has actually happened within a couple of months through the new partnership – an opportunity that was just too good to turn down.”

Mr O’Loughlin said the partnership has seen Windows and Doors 2 You move into Unit 27 at Hortonwood 33 – premises already occupied by One Stop Windows – so both businesses are now operating under one roof.

“It means customers can see products being fabricated as well as visiting our showroom,” he said.

“Business is really good and we find that being a small family-run company focussing on personal service and quality stands us in good stead with our customers across Shropshire, the West Midlands, Staffordshire and even further afield.”

Mark Jenkins, of One Stop Windows, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Mathew – the owner of Windows and Doors 2 You – has accepted the opportunity to become the joint owner of my company.

“We will continue to expand our product range and in streamlining our work processes have increased our productivity and efficiency, which will be of benefit to all. Our combined trade experience is seen as a real plus in further developing One Stop Window’s business and public profile.

“Mathew is going to be a key player in driving the company forward. It’s also a bonus that he brings the dogs into work, Milo and his brother Brandy have become a great addition to the office team!”