Base Architects goes from strength to strength in 20th anniversary year

A thriving firm of Shropshire architects has announced a number of promotions to accommodate the business’s continued growth during its 20th anniversary year.

Harry Reece, Managing Director of Base Architecture

The changes, announced by Managing Director Harry Reece, include the creation of a Board of Directors and the promotion of a number of existing members of staff as well as the addition of two new junior employees to the team.

Bryn Jones and Ben Embrey have been made Directors as part of the changes and will join the newly formed Board alongside MD Harry and Chairman Carl Huntley. Alongside this Jack Harris and Kieran Trow have also stepped up to become Associates to further strengthen the company’s internal team and market position, with Joe Weigh becoming Senior Architectural Technologist. The company has also recently recruited two new starters to their Chester office and are currently seeking a third.

- Advertisement -

This success all comes as a result of the company’s ongoing growth plans, with significant interest being seen in their high-end residential design portfolio and commercial operations from across the UK. With an innovative and passionate team delivering architectural design and planning services to their clients, this interest shows that despite challenging economic times there is still considerable focus in the marketplace on built development, with Base helping steer their clients through current complexities.

Asked about the changes, Harry said “This is an exceptionally exciting time for the company. It is great to see the time and investment we have put into developing our staff pay dividends, and everyone should be very proud of themselves. With more in store for 2023 this is another brilliant way to celebrate our 20th anniversary!”

Bryn and Ben have been with the company for more than a decade and alongside Harry and Senior Associate Joe Salt have overseen a period of business expansion in the face of the challenges created by the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Jack, Kieran and Joe Weigh have been with the company for a number of years and during this time have gained valuable experience in their respective fields, to the point that they are now ready to take the next step in developing their careers.