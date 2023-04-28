Shrewsbury Care Home wins special Mayor’s award

Lime Trees care home in Shrewsbury has been given a ‘Special Award’ at the Shrewsbury Town Mayor’s Awards.

Karen and Dale pictured with the Mayor of Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Town Mayor’s Awards honour people in the community who do their best to make Shrewsbury a place that it’s residents can be proud of.

The staff and residents at Lime Trees, which opened in November 2022, were nominated for their ‘contributions to town life’ and were invited to an official awards ceremony at Shrewsbury Theatre Severn.

At the ceremony, Mayor Councillor Elizabeth Roberts presented the Home Manager at Lime Trees, Karen Williams, and the Front of House Manager, Dale Paulton, with the Special Award, saying:

‘As a new business, Lime Trees has been making a concerted effort to mix with the community, offering coffee mornings in their new build.

‘Their new building is pretty special as it is truly is a ‘green’ building, purely powered by the solar panels, and at a time we face a climate emergency these courageous activities putting environment before profit should be commended.’

Karen and Dale thanked the Mayor and took the award back to Lime Trees to show the residents in the home. One resident, 91-year-old Varina Shepherd, was particularly proud and complimented the staff at Lime Trees,

‘I count my lucky stars to live in such a warm and supportive home. Nothing is ever too much trouble, and we have a family atmosphere. I’m very happy that our home has received this award.’

Karen Williams added, ‘I couldn’t be prouder of everyone here at Lime Trees for making our home such a great place to live for local people in Shrewsbury and surrounding areas. We’re all so glad to be part of this community and we’ve felt so welcomed since opening our doors.

‘We’ll be putting our award on display in the home for all to see!’