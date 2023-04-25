Thriving construction company welcomes two new directors to the board

A construction group which recently celebrated 20 years in business has welcomed two new directors to its company board.

Josh Coleman and Sophie Shorey

SWG Group works on construction projects across Shropshire and Mid Wales, and is now expanding into the West Midlands as its client base continues to grow.

Bosses have now announced Sophie Shorey as SWG’s new finance director, and Josh Coleman as commercial director.

Both bring extensive experience to the team – Sophie has worked in accounting for over 10 years, and Josh qualified as a Quantity Surveyor in 2013.

Jacqui Gough, SWG director, said: “We are delighted that Josh and Sophie have accepted positions on the board of directors. They have both made significant contributions to the company thus far and are real assets to the team.

“Moving forward, they will have crucial roles in helping SWG achieve its strategic goals as it continues to expand and develop its services and grow geographically throughout the area.”

Sophie joined SWG in June 2020 as Financial Controller, and is credited with a major overhaul of the finance department over the past three years. She holds a CIMA Diploma in Management Accounting and is in the process of becoming a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

She said: “I am proud to be in a position where I can make a difference, and collaborate with a strong team of individuals throughout the group. We work together to achieve SWG’s strategic objectives, and I look forward to seeing them come to fruition in the upcoming years.”

Josh joined SWG as Managing Surveyor in 2021 after leading the commercial team at the long-established Arthur M Griffiths construction company based in Wolverhampton.

He swiftly advanced to Commercial Manager in June 2022, before becoming Commercial Director in 2023.

“I am thrilled to join the SWG board of directors,” he said. “I am eager to utilise my experience to help move the company forward and continue to provide exceptional construction services across Mid Wales and the Midlands.”