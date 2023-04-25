Oswestry coworking hub helps local businesses in Oswestry

An innovative coworking space in Oswestry is supporting local businesses in the area.

The Oswestry Business and Innovation Centre

The Oswestry Business and Innovation Centre, located on Salop Road has hot-desking and private office spaces available for freelancers, small companies and entrepreneurs looking for a versatile workspace.

The coworking hub offers a number of amenities, including telecoms, wi-fi, heating, air conditioning and a receptionist. What’s more, 24/7 office access is available, so tenants are free to come and go as they please.

Office Manager, Carol Barton said: “The Church Offices offers a shared co-working space in a friendly environment – a premium working experience in the heart of Oswestry. Whether it’s a meeting space for the day, a daily hot desk or a monthly fixed desk, we offer no long-term contracts with reasonable pricing.”

In addition to the amenities outlined above, tenants also have access to conferencing facilities. The large meeting room located in the old church altar is a unique space that’s bound to impress clients and visitors alike. What’s more, the coworking space is an SAP AppHaus and has been a member of the network since 2020. Designed by Bluestonex, a local software and services company, it features a usability lab with the latest technology, such as eye-tracking software.

The spokesperson added: “Our spacious first floor is a design and innovation centre, where we facilitate problem-solving sessions using different methodologies (i.e. Lego Serious Play). It’s the perfect solution if you are looking to host business events.”

Bluestonex was also responsible for the wider restoration and refurbishment of the Oswestry Business and Innovation Centre. Their goal was to create an exciting and vibrant space where new ideas and solutions could be crafted.

Day to day, Bluestonex aids companies with SAP software and design, offering innovative products that can boost the performance of their businesses. Working with dozens of well-known brands, they have supported many companies via the integration of SAP technologies.