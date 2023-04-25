Construction training centre opens doors to employers for drop-in event

Grants of up to £11,000 are available to Shropshire construction employers to help train their staff and plug the skills gap.

That’s the message from SBC Training which is inviting businesses from the construction and related sectors looking to take on new staff to a drop-in event this week.

The Shrewsbury-based company, which has helped more than 10,000 people into work, is opening the doors of its specialist construction centre on April 27.

Amanda Carpenter, business development executive at SBC Training, said latest figures from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) show by 2027 the UK will need an extra 225,000 construction workers if projected growth within the industry is met.

“We’re inviting Shropshire construction employers to see how we are training the next generation of construction workers at our event on Thursday.

“The UK is currently experiencing a huge skills gap in the industry and we need to invest in the future. Employing an apprentice is hugely beneficial to all sizes of business and some employers aren’t aware there is financial help available.”

SBC Training has been delivering high quality training programmes and apprenticeships for more than 40 years. The company can tailor training to individual business needs and 98 per cent of apprentices continue into permanent employment.

Amanda added: “Employers can drop in any time between 8am and 10am or 4pm and 6pm to view the construction centre on Centurion Park in Shrewsbury to meet tutors, students and get advice on grants available of up to £11,000.”

For more information and if you’d like to attend email Amanda Carpenter on apprenticeships@sbc-training.co.uk or call SBC Training on 01743 454 810.