Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Business mentors are paired up with A level students

Business mentors have been paired up with Telford College A level students as part of a national campaign to provide them with one-to-one support and valuable careers advice.

Mentors working with the Telford College students, from left, Dene Muir and Tony Russon, Mary Regan, John Ward, and Maria Sandford
Mentors working with the Telford College students, from left, Dene Muir and Tony Russon, Mary Regan, John Ward, and Maria Sandford

One Million Mentors is a UK-wide mentoring project with one simple aim: to connect one million young people with one million life-changing opportunities. 

It was founded on the belief that through personal, one-to-one mentoring, more young people can grow the knowledge, networks, skills and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

The first batch of Telford College students were paired up with their mentors at a launch event on campus.

Mentors include Dene Muir and Tony Russon from Phoenix Group, Mary Regan of HMRC, John Ward from Pengwern Associates, and Maria Sandford of Prince Personnel.

The programme will run through until the end of the current academic year.

Holly Davies, head of academic at Telford College, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this project once again, to provide confidence-boosting experience to our students.

“Not only will they be receiving valuable mentoring support, they will also get a glimpse of what working life is like across a host of industry sectors, including engineering, law, media, and much more.

“For students looking to go on to university, taking part in the project can also significantly strengthen their applications.”

She added: “First-year A level students chosen to take part in the project have been paired up with a mentor from a career they have expressed an interest in.

“They will have monthly meetings – some in person, and some virtually – supported by our tutors here at Telford College. Last time we ran this programme, it enabled some of our students to secure paid employment.”

Wes Erpen, regional manager of One Million Mentors, said: “We are pleased to be working with Telford College and its local partners to provide mentoring to students during some of their most challenging years.

“We are looking forward to building relationships with local business and organisations to support them further.”

