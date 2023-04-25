Beaver Bridges start work on Montgomery Canal restoration project

Shrewsbury-based Beaver Bridges yesterday joined the team from the Montgomery Canal Group in cutting the first sod as part of a £1m project to rebuild a bridge and open the canal network back up to future navigation.

A ceremony was held to mark the start of the works

The work is taking place at Schoolhouse Bridge on the Montgomery Canal between Pant and Crickheath.

Richard Hinckley from Beaver Bridges said: “As a local business we are very excited to be conducting these prestigious works with the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust and to continue the excellent work they have completed to date and contribute to the future legacy of the canal.”

- Advertisement -

The bridge, south of Oswestry, was blocked in the years after the canal was abandoned and is the main obstruction on the derelict section to the Welsh border at Llanymynech.

Michael Limbrey, Chairman of the Restore the Montgomery Canal group which has promoted the project, said: “We are delighted that Beaver Bridges will be starting to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge almost six years to the day after we launched our appeal for the project. There have been complications on the way – a world-wide pandemic was one! – so the start is later than we had hoped.

“The revived Montgomery Canal will safeguard the canal’s valuable built and natural heritage, provide an amenity for recreation and well-being for residents and visitors and bring economic opportunities as the canal opens up for visitors. We look forward to the day when we can realise the ambitions of local authorities, communities, and businesses as boats from across the country visit the borders.”