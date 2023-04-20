Trio of exceptional Shropshire dental practices sold

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a group of three exceptional dental practices in Shropshire.

Winchester House Dental Practice

The group, which comprises two private practices in Shrewsbury – The Dental Spa and Winchester House Dental Practice – and one mixed-income practice in Pontesbury – Pontesbury Dental Practice – boasts a total of 13 surgeries and offers a comprehensive range of general and specialist dental and skin treatments.

The business has been owned and operated by Christopher Quarmby, Susanne Ellis (Operations Director) and Roy Dixon (Lead Dentist). The Dental Spa was acquired by Chris in 2013 and, soon after, a formidable partnership was developed between Chris, Susanne, and Roy. This led to the continued growth and development of The Dental Spa, and to the further acquisitions of Pontesbury Dental Practice and Winchester House Dental Practice. The group was recently brought to market and Susanne and Roy will continue at the business post-sale.

Following a confidential sale process with Christie & Co, the practices have been purchased by Todays Dental – a fast-growing, new entrant to corporate dentistry with a wealth of dental experience within their senior team.

On behalf of the vendors, Christopher Quarmby comments, “It has been a pleasure over 10 years to work with fantastic and dedicated staff in delivering a fantastic level of dental care as we have grown our three practices. By putting our staff at the forefront of what we do and investing in their training and support, we have been able to produce a very resilient and motivated team that has served the community so well during the Covid pandemic. In looking for a buyer to take our three practices to the next level, we were delighted to find in Todays Dental a group that shared our ethos and passion to invest in our staff and further develop the services that we provide.”

Steve Williams, Acquisitions Director at Todays Dental, comments, “As a dental group, Todays Dental is unique in that its vision as a deeply human organisation is a core part of its existence. To us, this means putting people at the front of every decision we make and ensuring the people in our central and practice teams have everything they need to feel supported.

“The Dental Spa, Pontesbury Dental, and Winchester House match us in their passion for caring about the people within their teams and the patients they see. It’s why we’re so excited to be collaborating with the entire team as we build on the fantastic practices they have created, expanding on what they can offer to their patient base.”

Steve O’Connor, Senior Business Agent – Dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments, “It has been a real pleasure to act for Chris, Susanne, and Roy in the sale of their very impressive group. Our relationship has been cultivated over many years and, throughout that time, it has been brilliant to witness first-hand all three practices evolve, grow, and further enhance their offering to patients.

“There was significant interest in the group from potential purchasers and fierce competition – typical for a group project of this size and quality. The vendors wanted to find a buyer who shared their values and ethos and, following multiple offers in excess of the guide price, they chose Todays Dental which seems a natural fit.

“Despite some economic headwinds, the practice sales market remains buoyant, with particularly strong interest from buyers for high-quality practices in urban areas.”

The Dental Spa, Winchester House Dental Practice and Pontesbury Dental Practice were sold for an undisclosed price.