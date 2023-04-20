LyfBar Wins Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award

LyfBar, a Shropshire-based small business, has recently been named the winner of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award for the whole of West Midlands.

Alex and Bethany with the award

This is a fantastic achievement for the business, and it highlights the hard work and dedication of its owners, Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson.

The success of LyfBar is a testament to the support and guidance provided by the Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST). SYST provided LyfBar with funding and a business mentor, which played a crucial role in helping the business get off the ground. With this support, Alex and Bethany were able to turn their business idea into a reality.

- Advertisement -

LyfBar is a healthy snack bar that provides customers with delicious and nutritious snacks that are made from high-quality, natural ingredients. The company’s products are designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and are suitable for people with a wide range of dietary requirements.

One of the things that makes LyfBar stand out from the competition is the quality of its products. The business uses only the finest ingredients to create its snacks, which are free from artificial preservatives, additives, and colourings. This commitment to quality has helped LyfBar build a loyal customer base, and it has earned the business a reputation as one of the best healthy snack providers in the region.

Alex and Bethany are thrilled to have won the FSB’s Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award. They see it as recognition of the hard work and effort that they have put into building their business. They are also keen to acknowledge the support provided by SYST, which played a crucial role in their success.

LyfBar’s success story is an inspiration to other small business owners in the region. It shows that with the right support and guidance, it is possible to turn a great business idea into a thriving and successful enterprise.

Speaking about their experience with SYST Alex said: “SYST has been key to my journey so far. I came to SYST and approached Richard before I started my business and, with a lack of people to go to within the area, I found Richard enormously helpful; building relationships with the correct people is essential and Richard helped me connect with like-minded and well situated people within the area. I believe strongly in the ethos of SYST and I hope to see them grow to their full potential.”