Extra construction centre teaching space created at Telford College

Alterations have been completed to create additional teaching space at Telford College Construction Centre, for the delivery of a new suite of renewable technology courses.

Additional teaching space has been created at Telford College Construction Centre by SWG Construction

The project included internal and external work and was carried out by SWG Construction, based in Shrewsbury, which delivers development schemes across Shropshire, the West Midlands and Mid Wales.

The work has expanded and enhanced the on-campus construction training facility, helping the college to keep pace with growing demands as a state-of-the-art centre of learning excellence.

It is supported by the Strategic Development Fund, which enables education centres to reshape teaching and training provision and update facilities, and includes a practical workshop and two new classrooms at Telford College’s Wellington campus.

Shaun Humphries, construction director at SWG, said: “This project needed to be carried out while students and staff were attending the college, so it was important to

work closely with the team there in order to get the work done as safely and unobtrusively as possible.

“We carried out the project at the college’s Construction Centre, completing alterations to the existing training facility to provide much-needed additional teaching space.

“Our team used all their experience of working in a live environment to plan and coordinate the work to ensure minimal disruption was caused to the day-to-day activities at the college.

“Work inside the building centred on fitting new fire-rated partitions and doors, adapting mechanical and electrical services, and putting in new floor and wall finishes on a newly constructed mezzanine floor.

“External works consisted of the creation of a new concrete apron to the outside of the building and putting in a new fire escape and access ramp.”

David Candlin, Telford College’s director of estates, said: “We’ve been very impressed with the way SWG approached the project.

“Health and safety and control of sub-contractors in shared areas has been managed really effectively, and the overall finish of the facility is of a high standard, with the additional facilities provided exceeding our initial expectations.

“The project provides a dedicated space for renewable technology courses, and to create and provide awareness raising courses for our own students.”