3.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Condover College Ltd win Social Care Covid Hero Team Award

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Condover College (CCL) is celebrating after winning the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award at the Great British Care Awards National Final last month.

Vikki Pryce – Chief Executive, Hazel Rice – Registered Manager, Jo Mear – Director of Care & Support, and Michelle Docherty – Admissions and Contracts Officer
Vikki Pryce – Chief Executive, Hazel Rice – Registered Manager, Jo Mear – Director of Care & Support, and Michelle Docherty – Admissions and Contracts Officer

The Covid Team dressed to impress as they joined many finalists in the Social Care sector at the ICC, Birmingham for the GBCA National Finals 2023.

The show was hosted by Steve Walls with special guest Peter Andre. After a nail-biting wait and a lot of excitement, CCL were announced as the National Winner for the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award.

- Advertisement -

This is the quote from the GBCA website article about the CCL Covid Team read:

“Exceptional team, led by inspirational leadership – Vicki the CEO and Hazel the Registered Manager – very passionate about the people who live and work with them. The team understood that communication was key at the outset and continued to support throughout the pandemic – from the heart. They supported all team members throughout the pandemic and celebrated all they did by getting families to do videos of thanks – they were very close to everyone and worked tirelessly as a team to deliver.”

Vikki Pryce, CCL’s Chief Executive said: “We are over the moon to have received this award. Working in social care was extremely difficult during the pandemic and this is a reflection on how everyone at CCL worked together for the best outcome of the people we support. We are extremely proud of every member of staff.

“This is such a proud moment for everyone working for Condover College and great recognition of the selfless work carried out during the pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP