Condover College Ltd win Social Care Covid Hero Team Award

Condover College (CCL) is celebrating after winning the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award at the Great British Care Awards National Final last month.

Vikki Pryce – Chief Executive, Hazel Rice – Registered Manager, Jo Mear – Director of Care & Support, and Michelle Docherty – Admissions and Contracts Officer

The Covid Team dressed to impress as they joined many finalists in the Social Care sector at the ICC, Birmingham for the GBCA National Finals 2023.

The show was hosted by Steve Walls with special guest Peter Andre. After a nail-biting wait and a lot of excitement, CCL were announced as the National Winner for the Social Care Covid Hero Team Award.

This is the quote from the GBCA website article about the CCL Covid Team:



“Exceptional team, led by inspirational leadership – Vicki the CEO and Hazel the Registered Manager – very passionate about the people who live and work with them. The team understood that communication was key at the outset and continued to support throughout the pandemic – from the heart. They supported all team members throughout the pandemic and celebrated all they did by getting families to do videos of thanks – they were very close to everyone and worked tirelessly as a team to deliver.”

Vikki Pryce, CCL’s Chief Executive said: “We are over the moon to have received this award. Working in social care was extremely difficult during the pandemic and this is a reflection on how everyone at CCL worked together for the best outcome of the people we support. We are extremely proud of every member of staff.

“This is such a proud moment for everyone working for Condover College and great recognition of the selfless work carried out during the pandemic.”