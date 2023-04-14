Tech-enabled Farm Centre opened by Bradford Estates as part of drive to Net Zero

Bradford Estates has completed the sustainable modernisation of its regenerative farm centre at Woodlands Farm, Weston-under-Lizard.

Bradford Estates Woodlands Farm

The centre piece of these works is an extended grain store increasing storage capacity by over 30 per cent as well as installing solar power and other tech features for its operation.

The extension will enable Bradford Farming to store another 2000 tonnes of grain, increasing the site’s capacity to 6000 tonnes on the back of the move to bring farming back in hand for the first time in generations.

Solar panels have also been placed on the east facing roof by Bradford Farming, which farms regeneratively on 4,500 of the 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, for the drying of grain.

Bradford Estates created this new business on recently moved farming in-hand for the first time in 40 years, offering the opportunity to advance new sustainable agriculture methods and technology.

The building, which has the latest tech controls in place to minimise energy usage, and the road infrastructure were built using low carbon concrete as part of the business’ drive to become net zero on its environmental impact.

Alongside these sustainable building practices, 500 new trees, including a beech avenue, have been planted on landscaped areas around the farm centre to green its appearance and sequester carbon.

Senior Construction Manager Graham Young said: “The new grain store not only increases our capacity for storage but allows us to work towards our goal to achieve net zero by 2030.

“We have solar power installed along with the latest developments in controls to allow us to reduce energy consumption across the farm centre.

“We have worked with local contractors on this project, including the groundworks, construction, and electrical works, to make use of skilled partners in the region and support the local economy.

“With significant growth anticipated, this modernisation will provide the capacity to store more of our own crops in one location without the need for additional transportation.”

As well as agricultural usage, the extended grain store has been used a venue for local events. In November, more than 100 people representing businesses, local authorities, and environmental groups attended a half day Climate Change Awareness event to explore ways of cutting environmental impact, co-hosted with South Staffordshire Council.

Managing Director Alexander Newport welcomed the completion of the extension, which takes Bradford Farming’s grain storage capacity to nearly 12,000 tonnes in all locations and is another a step forward in his 100-year plan to shape Bradford Estates’ future around sustainability, responsible practices and renewable energy systems.

He said: “Bradford Estates is a responsible and responsive steward that promotes the use of sustainable practices so the new facilities at Bradford Farming’s headquarters advances our journey towards becoming the market leading agribusiness in the West Midlands.”