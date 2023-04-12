University Centre Shrewsbury joins Shropshire Chamber patron scheme

University Centre Shrewsbury has signed up to become a patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce as part of a campaign to expand its links with the local business community.

University Centre Shrewsbury has signed up to become a patron member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

The centre, which is part of the University of Chester, has joined a select group of businesses which support the Chamber through its pro-active and dynamic patronage scheme.

Kirstie Simpson, Deputy Dean and Associate Professor of the University of Chester Business School, said: “We want to be a patron of Shropshire Chamber as the opportunity relates directly to our aspiration of being the most connected business school in the UK.

- Advertisement -

“We would also like to ensure that all of our students can benefit from the insight of local business people and that local businesses can benefit from engaging with our students. We hope that a mutually beneficial relationship will flourish over the coming months.”

She added: “We are keen to work with enterprising individuals and businesses in Shropshire, creating connections and new opportunities with them and our students.

“We believe that the key strength of the patronage programme is the ability of the Chamber to bring different businesses and stakeholders together to add value to our local economy.

“Our vision is to be the UK’s enterprising business school; positively transforming our communities through education, research and knowledge exchange.”

University Centre Shrewsbury hosted the relaunch of Shropshire Chamber’s 18-35 group in February. The group is designed to provide a networking and socialising platform for like-minded young businesspeople.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme gives businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, said: “Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.

“We’re delighted to welcome University Centre Shrewsbury to the programme and would like to thank them for their ongoing support for the Chamber and for the wider Shropshire business community.”