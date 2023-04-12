Three new web developers join Clickingmad

Three new team members have joined Shropshire-based web design specialist Clickingmad to help handle its growing business.

Clickingmad’s new junior web developers, left to right, Seamus Harvey, Alex Guest and Daniel Sweeney

Seamus Howard, 24, Alex Guest, 23, and Daniel Sweeney, 23, have been recruited to the Bridgnorth-based company as junior web developers.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill said the company’s business had grown significantly over the past two years.

“We were looking for new developers to join us but we particularly wanted to recruit young people at the start of their digital careers. It gives them a chance to develop their skills and brings a new perspective to the company,” he said.

The three have been recruited to roles which include building, updating and maintaining websites, helping and supporting clients with updating their websites and improving search engine optimisation.

Seamus, from Halesowen, has been programming in one form or another since he was a child. He started creating websites and basic games from the age of 12 and moved into web development from the age of 17.

“I have been thoroughly enjoying my time here. Clickingmad is a company with a value on people and high quality results. I have been, and still am being, pushed to be my best,” he said.

Alex, from Bridgnorth, studied computer science at Staffordshire University after developing a passion for web development at an early age. He worked on freelance projects for businesses and individuals while at university.

He said his experience in his new role at Clickingmad had been overwhelmingly positive and he was enjoying new challenges with lots of support from his new team.

“The environment at Clickingmad is incredibly supportive. Everyone is friendly and welcoming as well as knowledgeable which has made me feel very much at ease,” he said.

Daniel moved to Bridgnorth from the Isle of Wight to take up his new post with Clickingmad after completing a computer science degree at Aberystwyth University. He said that his experience in his new role had been excellent.

“The team are great and I have learnt a lot whilst working here,” he said.

Shaun Carvill added that Seamus, Alex and Daniel had quickly become part of the Clickingmad team.

“It’s quite inspiring to see the enthusiasm and commitment that the three of them have. They have all settled in really well and we are looking forward to working with them into the future,” he said.