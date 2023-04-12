Lawyers earn promotion success at Shropshire law firm

Six legal experts at a Shropshire law firm are celebrating big promotions this month.

Christina Polychronakis, Jaspreet Kler, Suzanne Tucker, Neil Lloyd, Elizabeth Harris-Clark, Alison Price, Laurie Carruthers

Four new partners and two new associates have been created at FBC Manby Bowdler, which has branches across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Suzanne Tucker, Alison Price, Christina Polychronakis and Elizabeth Harris-Clark have all been made partners, while Laurie Carruthers and Jaspreet Kler are now associates.

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “Congratulations to all of our new partners and associates! FBC Manby Bowdler has a wealth of real talent amongst its staff and it’s great to be able to reward them in this way.

“Our reputation both with clients and within the legal industry is second to none, and that is all down to our highly skilled and dedicated teams. They offer an amazing service, and we are rightly proud of them.

“Having a skilled and well-trained workforce is vital to the success of the business, and promoting from within our own staff shows our confidence in their abilities. Along with our commitment to apprenticeships and trainee solicitorships, these promotions confirm our faith in our homegrown talent.

“I look forward to all six thriving in their new roles.”

Suzanne, Elizabeth and Laurie are based in the firm’s Shrewsbury office, while Christina, Alison and Jaspreet are based in Wolverhampton.

FBC Manby Bowdler also has offices in Telford, Church Stretton, Bridgnorth and Redditch and offers services across the legal spectrum.