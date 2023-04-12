7.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Now Playing:

Lawyers earn promotion success at Shropshire law firm

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Six legal experts at a Shropshire law firm are celebrating big promotions this month.

Christina Polychronakis, Jaspreet Kler, Suzanne Tucker, Neil Lloyd, Elizabeth Harris-Clark, Alison Price, Laurie Carruthers
Christina Polychronakis, Jaspreet Kler, Suzanne Tucker, Neil Lloyd, Elizabeth Harris-Clark, Alison Price, Laurie Carruthers

Four new partners and two new associates have been created at FBC Manby Bowdler, which has branches across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Suzanne Tucker, Alison Price, Christina Polychronakis and Elizabeth Harris-Clark have all been made partners, while Laurie Carruthers and Jaspreet Kler are now associates.

- Advertisement -

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “Congratulations to all of our new partners and associates! FBC Manby Bowdler has a wealth of real talent amongst its staff and it’s great to be able to reward them in this way.

“Our reputation both with clients and within the legal industry is second to none, and that is all down to our highly skilled and dedicated teams. They offer an amazing service, and we are rightly proud of them.

“Having a skilled and well-trained workforce is vital to the success of the business, and promoting from within our own staff shows our confidence in their abilities. Along with our commitment to apprenticeships and trainee solicitorships, these promotions confirm our faith in our homegrown talent.

“I look forward to all six thriving in their new roles.”

Suzanne, Elizabeth and Laurie are based in the firm’s Shrewsbury office, while Christina, Alison and Jaspreet are based in Wolverhampton.

FBC Manby Bowdler also has offices in Telford, Church Stretton, Bridgnorth and Redditch and offers services across the legal spectrum.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP