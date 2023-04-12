Bluebird Care Shropshire’s expansion brings new care services and career opportunities to Telford

Bluebird Care Shropshire is set to support even more communities across the county, as the award-winning home care provider opens new offices in Telford.

This expansion will enable Bluebird Care Shropshire to reach an additional 35,000 homes across the county, providing home care, live-in care, and complex care services to those who wish to maintain their lifestyle from home.

As Bluebird Care Shropshire’s services become available to new communities for the first time, the local provider is keen to make the introduction to home care as supportive and accessible as possible. To help individuals who are embarking on their care journey to make a fully informed decision, Bluebird Care Shropshire is therefore offering all new customers across Shropshire their first week of care for free.

Described by customers as ‘hardworking and extremely kind’, and ‘empathetic, gentle and thorough’, the local provider’s growing reputation for excellent care has seen the demand for its services rocket. The increase in care requests has also led Bluebird Care Shropshire to purchase two new vehicles. This will allow the provider to extend its network of community care into more rural areas and areas not served by public transport, as well as helping aspiring carers who don’t have their own transport options.

Not only will the new office – located on Rampart Way– enable a dedicated team of Care Assistants to support more members of the local community, but it will also bring up to 20 new jobs to the local area in the initial launch period, with further growth planned. Bluebird Care Shropshire’s new office will also be collaborating with Telford College to provide career advice and training opportunities to local students who are considering a rewarding career in care. By doing so, Bluebird Care Shropshire hopes to create a long-lasting legacy of excellent care and career opportunities throughout Telford.

Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our services to Telford, and can’t wait to offer our expertise to even more people in the local area. We know first-hand that care can open up amazing possibilities both to those who receive support and those who devote their career to providing it. As such, we are excited to make a difference to even more lives across Telford by providing enhanced home care services, and by extension new career opportunities.”