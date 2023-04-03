Shropshire law firm topping the charts

A Shropshire law firm is topping the charts on a national website which ranks solicitors and law firms based on direct feedback from clients.

Managing partner, Brian Evans

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and Ludlow, along with Conwy and Hereford, is ranked at number one in each of its local areas across every category on the ‘ReviewSolicitors’ website – and is outperforming the national average for overall client satisfaction.

According to the site, 94% of clients say they would recommend the firm to friends and family, compared to a national average of around 60%, and the same proportion, 94%, say they are satisfied with the outcome of their legal matter, compared to a national average of about 70%.

The ReviewSolicitors website says: “In order to assist clients, we provide an overall ‘ranking’, which identifies the highest rated firm in the local area as the number one result, with the remainder of law firms sequentially following.

“ReviewSolicitors provides a ranking for the different expertise that a potential client needs. This means that every firm has a ranking for each of the main practice areas that they cover, including Family, Wills and Probate and Conveyancing.”

Lanyon Bowdler is currently ranked at number one for every area, which managing partner, Brian Evans, said was a source of pride for the firm.

He said: “The ReviewSolicitors platform is a great way for people to evaluate their experience of dealing with law firms, and we very much value their feedback.

“Our lawyers always strive to go above and beyond for their clients, and it is heartening to see their hard work reflected in such positive reviews.”