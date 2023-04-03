3.7 C
High-speed broadband provider to move into new premises at Shrewsbury Business Park

By Shropshire Live Business

A company which delivers broadband to homes and businesses in rural Shropshire is to move into new premises at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Sycamore House occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park
Sycamore House is the new home of SWS Broadband, who have provided high-speed broadband solutions to rural Shropshire communities since 2005.

The company’s office staff are to relocate to Shrewsbury from Stiperstones, with the letting of Sycamore House, which represents an expansion, handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

SWS Broadband provides broadband by utilising its fixed wireless access network, while they also roll out new fibre broadband.

Chris New, CEO of SWS Broadband, said: “The reason for moving to Sycamore House is to expand the business, to enable us to continue to deliver services, fixed wireless and now fibre solutions, across rural Shropshire.

“This location enables us to access more resources and it’s simpler to get to.

“Our yard is based in Stiperstones – that’s where the business was conceived – so that’s where we receive all of our equipment. It’s where our engineers are based.

“Our office staff are moving to Sycamore House and we are also going to have a network operation centre there. It’s more centralised within Shropshire.”

SWS Broadband has completed the letting of the East Wing and first floor West Wing at Sycamore House, a modern two-storey office building.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, said: “Sycamore House is a high-quality office building which occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park, a fast expanding and prestigious office location, with easy access to the A5 bypass and M54.

“Accommodation at Sycamore House is arranged over two floors, with the benefit of passenger lift access, as well as 34 allocated on-site car parking spaces with external landscaped areas.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to SWS Broadband as part of an exciting expansion for the company and wish them well in their new premises.”

