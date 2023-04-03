3.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 3, 2023
Accountants take to the hills of Shropshire for charity

A team of fleet-footed accountants from Thorne Widgery will be taking to the Shropshire hills to raise money for charity in May.

Five staff members from Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Hereford-based accountants, Thorne Widgery, will complete a 26-mile trail over the Clun Hills on Saturday 13 May to raise money for the Be More Frank Charity.

The charity is named after Frank, a youngster who sadly passed away from a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Funds raised in Frank’s name provide financial assistance to families with a child who is diagnosed with cancer in Herefordshire, Powys, Monmouthshire, Worcestershire & Gloucestershire.

Dan Crowther, Lizzie Roberts, Hannah Forsbrook, Hannah Ayres and Connor Easdale from Thorne Widgery have set a target of £2,0000 to raise for this incredible local charity.

Emma, Frank’s mum, met with the firm at the start of the year, and after hearing what a little fighter Frank was and the incredible work Be More Frank does for other families, Thorne Widgery chose this cause as their charity of the year for 2023.

Commenting upon the team’s upcoming charity hike Thorne Widgery’s Marketing Manager, Hannah said: “This is a great chance for us to lace up our boots, get out of the office and hit the beautiful Clun Hills in aid of an amazing charity.

“Knowing we are doing it to raise funds to help families who have children living with cancer will keep us going. And we will be thinking of the inspirational Frank, every step of the way.”

The charity walkers from Thorne Widgery have set up a funding page, which can be found by visiting https://gkcct.enthuse.com/pf/thorne-widgery.

