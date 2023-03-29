11.7 C
Shropshire attractions showcased at British Tourism & Travel Show

By Shropshire Live Business

Some of the amazing attractions of Shropshire were showcased to visitors from around the world recently.

Pictured on the Visit Shropshire stand at the British Tourism & Travel Show, with ‘The Hulk’ From the British Ironwork Centre at Oswestry
Visit Shropshire, the county’s official tourism body, took two stands at the recent British Tourism & Travel Show.

Hosted at Birmingham’s NEC over two days, the event attracts hundreds of exhibitors and group travel representatives.

“This was the first time we have taken space at the show and it was a huge success,” said Mark Hooper of Visit Shropshire, which promotes the county.

Attractions such as Shrewsbury Prison, Severn Valley Railway, Visit Oswestry, Visit Shrewsbury, Welshpool Light Railway, Ironbridge Gorge Museums and the British Ironwork Centre shared the Visit Shropshire stands.


Mark added: “We were delighted with the response from visitors who were impressed and inspired by the diverse range of attractions and experiences Shropshire has to offer.

“We are sure that our presence at the show will translate into visitor numbers, which will be a boost for the county’s economy.”

