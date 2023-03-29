Oswestry Cricket Club partners with local catering firm

Oswestry Cricket Club has partnered with Arbennig Catering to provide catering for all functions and meetings to be held at the Club.

Jennifer Bridger and Glena Butler of Arbenning Catering

Arbenning Catering is a local partnership between Jennifer Bridger and Glena Butler who have both grown up in the local area, and each bring years of Retail and Hospitality experience to the club. They take tremendous pride in supporting local food producers and love producing homemade food whenever possible.

With this partnership in place, every function or meeting held at the club will have the opportunity of selecting “in house” catering from either a series of set menus, or if there are any special requirements, there will be the option of bespoke menus, tailor made to suit specific requirements.

“We were very impressed with the kitchen facilities which were already in the club, and Glena and I will make full use of these to provide the catering for the various functions that the Club hosts,” Jennifer said. “We adore using locally produced products and fulfilling all our customer’s needs, be they from the various sections of the club, its resident organisations or the vast array of private functions that utilise both of the clubs function rooms” she added.

Nia Morris, Oswestry Cricket Clubs Events and House Manager said: “I am really pleased to have Jennifer and Glena onboard and to have the opportunity of Arbenning providing the catering for the functions that we have at the Club. I know the important part that the catering side of any function can be to its success, and to have two such experienced and local people working with us means that Oswestry Cricket Club can really continue provide the best package locally for any type of event.”