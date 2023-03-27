SWS Broadband appoints 16 new team members

Shropshire-based SWS Broadband, which specialises in providing high-speed full-fibre broadband services to rural communities, has taken on 16 members of staff and moved to a new office location in Shrewsbury.

New team members have joined SWS Broadband

Fulfilling the requirement for positions across all areas of the business, the appointees have been selected from a variety of previous roles, including experienced telecom industry professionals to people with a desire to learn something new.

A chef with a keen interest in IT and a military dog handler are just two examples of the team who will be trained by SWS in their new careers.

- Advertisement -

The changes follow a £75M investment in the company last autumn and are the beginning of a planned period of sustained activity according to SWS sales director, Rachel Corner.

She said: “While we are eager to advance new projects, adopting a measured approach to delivering our strategic goals is key to sustained business growth. In addition, we don’t want to lose sight of SWS’s emphasis on a happy, dedicated workforce and the provision of excellent customer service the latter of which, for example, is reflected in our 100 percent 5/5 Trust Pilot review status.

“Apart from one person, the new staff members have all been recruited from within Shropshire, some of whom have made a complete career change. We will support them with tailored on-the-job training and look forward to their contributions at an exciting and important stage in SWS Broadband’s development.”