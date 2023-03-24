Shropshire youth charity to recruit community fundraising manager

A hugely successful Shropshire charity is to recruit a community fundraising manager to help deliver its exciting expansion plans for the future.

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA based in Shrewsbury which runs youth clubs across the county

SYA – All About Youth has seen significant growth in the services and support it provides since the pandemic through the running of youth clubs, groups, projects and supporting voluntary groups across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Further growth of this important work is planned over the next year and beyond but this requires finance which is why the charity has decided it needs a dedicated community fundraising and engagement manager to help meet its targets.

- Advertisement -

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “The charity is continuing to evolve and grow but there is still so much work to be done. We have reached a thriving and exciting position but we need to take the necessary steps which will take us to the next level.

“This new full-time staff member will enjoy the exciting task of shaping the future of SYA. They will be responsible for supporting and managing a range of fundraising income streams and events across Shropshire, whilst working with the local community to build strong relationships and generate a strong income stream.

“The person does not need to have experience within the charity sector, it may be that someone has been considering a change of career and is keen to be involved in the rewarding work a charity offers.

“We are keen to hear from applicants who are personable, ambitious and capable of working with our staff and volunteers as they develop their role. The person we are looking for will also need to be confident, outgoing, a motivator, have excellent communication skills and be good at building relationships.

“It is an excellent opportunity for someone to join a very successful charity which is doing so much for the young people within our community – helping us to grow and meet the challenges of our exciting plans for the future.”

The salary is up to £30k depending on experience and the role is full-time at 37 hours per week with the possibility of those hours being spread over a 4 day working week being considered for the right candidate.

For more information visit https://sya.org.uk/jobs/