11.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 24, 2023
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury design company tops up its awards cabinet

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury design company, f.r.a. boosts its bulging trophy cabinet with yet another prestigious award for their work with Borough Yards, a new dining, shopping, workplace, and cultural destination in the medieval heart London’s Southwark.

Jamie Trippier and Wesley Meyer win Gold at the Transform Awards Europe
Jamie Trippier and Wesley Meyer win Gold at the Transform Awards Europe

The design studio picked up the winning Gold Transform Award Europe trophy, which recognises excellence in creativity, for best wayfinding (the process of helping people to find what they’re looking for) and signage in front of hundreds of guests and fellow nominees at The Brewery in the City of London last night. The judging panel included senior figures from Channel 4, Twitter, Adidas, Pandora, and Oxford University Press who on f.r.a’s work commented that it was, “wonderful and experiential wayfinding” and “artistically visually arresting.”

f.r.a. directors Wesley Meyer and Jamie Trippier collected the award. “we are so proud to have been recognised for our work which celebrates design from all over Europe and huge thanks goes to the whole f.r.a. team, our client MARK, and the architects SPPARC. It has been a wonderful project to collaborate on and we’ve enjoyed injecting a bit of wit and joy into the fabric of Borough Yards and putting a smile on people’s faces in the process, our intention all along.”

- Advertisement -

The award-winning work for Borough Yards

f.r.a. set out to blur the lines of wayfinding, storytelling, and art. “Our approach to the design was to melt the site back into the fabric of Southwark. Each of the five entrances are treated as individual experiences which express the site’s rich history and contemporary lifestyle with an added touch of the neighbourhood’s signature wit and grit”. Says f.r.a.’s creative director, Wesley Meyer.

At the main entrance to Borough Yards, visitors are greeted by a huge 7m x 5.6m work of neon art wrapped across two walls. This ‘clock’ recounts the diverse characters who historically called Southwark home, from judges and Lords to revellers and pickpockets. The complex artwork hosts one hundred and thirteen neon words, two hundred and thirteen metres of glass, and two hundred and twenty cables to power the installation. “It’s a bold and intriguing Instagram moment for visitors”, said f.r.a.’s project director, Jamie Trippier.

Wall murals and traditional ghost signs, some at four storeys high, help to blend the new and historic components of Borough Yards. Several smaller ‘hidden’ designs can be discovered and shared over time including a sign featuring an actual human tooth, one of the project managers’ bikes being put 3 metres in the air to indicate where to park your bike, a playful interactive bike bell wall and a very obscure ‘The Simpsons’ reference. The reuse of existing industrial brackets turned into whimsical ‘gargoyles’ have become a big hit with visitors, “we wanted to help people find their way whilst lending an element of joy to aid their journey. It’s a process we call ‘wanderfinding’” says Meyer.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP