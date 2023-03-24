Shrewsbury businesses attend branding panel discussion

Businesses from across Shrewsbury attended a panel discussion hosted by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Reech on Wednesday evening.

The discussion covered the importance of businesses having strong branding. Photo: Reech

The event took place at Henry Tudor House and focussed on building trust with brand consistency.

Panellists included Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, Ed Glover, Marketing Manager at Salop Leisure, Anna Williams, Communications and Marketing Lead at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Alex Green, Director at Radfield Home Care.

The discussion covered the importance of businesses having strong branding, how to promote a consistent message across your marketing channels and continuing to build your brand awareness in a challenging climate.

Amelia Redge, Head of Growth & Marketing at Reech, said: “It was great to bring together businesses from across Shrewsbury and hear from a range of local leaders. Building trust and being consistent with branding is key for businesses right now, particularly with the rise of new technologies and the current economic climate. It was brilliant to share experiences and answer questions.”

Kevin Lockwood, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Manager for Shrewsbury Shopping Centres said: “This was another successful event organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber, assisted, and hosted by one of our members Reech. With many of our members being new, sole traders, it offered a great insight into the importance of brand consistency and trust within a business.”

Shrewsbury Business Chamber is the business group of choice for the Shrewsbury area. The Chamber organises regular events allowing businesses to network, voice their opinions and gain useful business expertise.

You can find out more at shrewsburybusinesschamber.com.