Mel celebrating 50 years in business as an electrical contractor

Well known Shropshire electrical contractor Mel Jones is celebrating 50 years in business in style.

Mel Jones with his wife Sue and son Kevin

A celebration party is being organised for his company M. J. Jones Electrical Ltd in the Sovereign Suite at Shrewsbury Town’s Montgomery Waters Meadow on Friday, March 31.

The family company, based at Unit 3B, Vernon Drive, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, now employs five staff and has customers across Shropshire, the Midlands, Wales and North West England

- Advertisement -

Mel launched the business in 1973, having served his apprenticeship with Smallwoods on College Hill. He then worked for Morris Properties where he carried out various electrical work including rewiring the famous Shrewsbury company’s Welsh Bridge headquarters, property upgrades, maintenance work and fitting out new Saverite supermarkets.

He then worked for the late Geoffrey Betts, owner of Salop Caravans at the time, for about 18 months, undertaking wiring work on caravans and electrical installations on the company’s sites.

Having always wanted to run his own business, he set up M. J. Jones Electrical Ltd, with Salop Caravan continuing to support him with contract work. This long association between the two companies continues today, as Salop Caravans has evolved to become Salop Leisure headed by chairman Tony Bywater, a good friend of Mel and his family.

Due to demand for his services, Mel employed several more electricians in 1979, one being his brother Glyn, who sadly died in 2020. Son Kevin joined in 1983 and, as the business continued to grow, an office was opened in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Alison George joined the company to handle all the company’s paperwork which she is still doing today.

The family link was increased further in 1995, when Adrian Jones, Mel’s nephew, joined the company. In 2009, the company moved to larger offices at Percy Thrower’s Gardening Centre, Andrew Bowers joined the workforce in 2010 and the business moved to its current home the following year before becoming a limited company in 2012, with Mel’s wife Sue and Kevin becoming directors.

The latest addition to the workforce, Dan Bowers joined the company as an apprentice last year.

Mel continues to build the business with the loyal support of his customers who include Salop Leisure, Torus Measurement Systems, Morris Properties, Rea Valley Foods, Neptune Hall Caravan Park, Tywyn and numerous caravan parks in Mid Wales and along the Welsh coast.

Thanking all his loyal customers and suppliers for their support over the past 50 years, Mel believes his work ethic is one of the main reasons for his company’s success.

“I am still in the office by 6.30am every day and I get home about 7pm,” he said.

“I was known in Shrewsbury as the midnight electrician as I would be working all hours.

“At one time, I employed 15 staff and worked for several building contractors, completing numerous contracts for housing associations across the country, including companies such as McAlpine, Burger King, Waites Construction, Brown Brothers, Matrix and T.C Homes.

“I have met some unbelievable people during my career and I have been really lucky to have very loyal customers and suppliers.

“Although I’m in my 70s, it would be hard to stop working because I enjoy my work,” added Mel who likes to spend time with his grandchildren and watching football.