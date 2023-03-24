11.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 24, 2023
Now Playing:

Law firm appoints new debt recovery manager

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has appointed an experienced specialist to lead its debt recovery team.

Preet Poonia has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors
Preet Poonia has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Preet Poonia has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, which has offices across the county, as the firm’s debt recovery manager, working with clients to help them reclaim their unpaid debt.

Andrew Pegg, head of the dispute resolution team, welcomed Preet to the firm.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Preet brings a great deal of experience to the firm from her previous role as a litigation legal assistant at a national law firm in Birmingham.

“Her expertise in civil litigation, mainly covering debt and asset recovery, will be highly valuable to our clients.

“She has experience of overseeing civil litigation claims from start to finish, including pre-litigation procedures, and in her previous role had the responsibility of ensuring each stage of the process, from issuing legal proceedings right through to enforcement, complied with the Civil Procedure Rules.

“I am delighted to welcome Preet as debt recovery manager here at Lanyon Bowdler, helping our clients recover the debts which are owed to them.”

Preet added: “Unpaid debt can have a significant impact on a business, so having the right professional expertise on hand to help recover those debts is vital.

“I was attracted to Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors by its dynamic approach to debt recovery, and most importantly its vision to grow this part of the business through new ways of working which enable us to deliver exceptional service – resulting in our clients recovering as much of their debts as possible.

“I am fortunate to be a part of this team and I am looking forward to playing my part in the team’s ongoing success.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP