House Gecko Architectural Services move into new premises in Shawbury

An innovative architectural and interior design practice has new premises in Shawbury.

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd is now based at Unit 4, Drayton Road, Shawbury

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd, founded by Leanne Millichap in 2009, is now based at Unit 4, Drayton Road in the north Shropshire village.

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd specialise in all aspects of design from start to finish to help people achieve their dream home, maximise their investment, or transform their workspace.

The company, which offers a one-stop solution for homeowners, developers and housebuilders, works with clients to provide architectural design, planning and regulatory services, along with interior design and project management.

The company’s new home, a well-presented self-contained ground floor retail unit, occupies a prominent roadside location fronting the A53.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises form part of a popular shopping parade and we are pleased to have completed a letting to House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd.

“We wish Leanne Millichap every success in the company’s new property.”