Shropshire
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
8 Financial Planning Gain Top Rated Adviser and Firm Status 2023

By Shropshire Live Business

Rikesh Bhatt, Founder and Director of 8 Financial Planning has been recognised as a Top Rated advisor in the VouchedFor’s 2023 Top Rated Financial Advisor Guide published in The Times this month.

Rikesh Bhatt, Founder and Director of 8 Financial Planning
The Advisers included in the tables received the highest volume of positive 2022 client reviews on VouchedFor.co.uk focussing on the areas of quality of advice, level of service and value for money.

Alex Whitson, managing director of VouchedFor explained “The tables give a shout-out to those financial, mortgage, protection and equity release advisers, as well as financial coaches, who have gone above and beyond for their clients, according to…their clients.”

In addition 8 Financial Planning was the only Financial Planning Firm in Shropshire recognised as a Top Rated Firm. In order to qualify, the firms are required to invite their clients to review them on VouchedFor and have received excellent feedback. They also perform well against industry benchmarks measured by VouchedFor’s Elevation platform.

Rikesh Bhatt shared his thoughts “Being the only Financial Planning firm in Shropshire to have been awarded both titles shows our commitment to independent, customer focused advice…thank you to all the clients who shared their feedback.”

Isha Bhatt, Operations Director at 8 Financial Planning said: “We are over the moon to have such positive feedback. Being customer focused was always key to our business fundamentals, and to be recognised for this in our first year of business is just fantastic.”

The VouchedFor’s 2023 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide was published on Saturday 18th March 2023.

