Ludlow businesses hit the catwalk for children’s hospice

Three independent Ludlow businesses are joining forces to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospice through a special evening of fashion later this month.

Jane Lumley from At Home; Vicki Orttewell from Eclectica and Melissa Gibbons from Bodenhams

Fashion shops Bodenhams, Eclectica and At Home are holding the event at The Feathers Hotel on Thursday, March 30 where they will showcase their brand-new spring and summer clothing collections.

One of the organisers, Vicki Orttewell from Eclectica, said: “This will be one of the hottest tickets in town. The fashion show has always been incredibly popular and has raised lots of money for Hope House Children’s Hospices over the years.

- Advertisement -

“As well as being a fun night out where you will be the first to see our new seasonal collections, this will also be a night of fundraising for a fabulous local charity that supports local families.

“We are grateful to The Feathers Hotel for allowing us to use the venue free of charge for this event.

“Tickets are in demand so book soon to avoid disappointment.”

The show, which will take place in the Prince Charles Suite, starts at 7.30pm, with guests welcome from 7pm where they will receive a welcome drink.

After the first half of the show, canapés prepared by the Feathers Hotel chef will be served and the bar will be open for refreshments. There will also be a special prize for the best-dressed guest, so do feel free to dress in your finest attire.

An exciting raffle with fabulous prizes from many local businesses will be drawn before the second half of the show begins.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are so grateful to these wonderful Ludlow businesses for supporting us with their fashion show this year.

“Without the wonderful support of our local community and businesses like Bodenhams, Ecletica and At Home, we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for the children and families that need us the most.”

Tickets to the show are £20 and can be purchased from either Bodenhams, Eclectica or At Home by popping in.