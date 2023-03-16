Roger Parry & Partners open new Head Office in Shrewsbury

Roger Parry & Partners have opened a new Head Office at Mercian House, Oxon Business Park, Shrewsbury.

Roger Parry & Partners new HQ

The move to the new Shrewsbury Head Office has enabled the rural and planning teams to consolidate and work closer together. The Head Office had been previously based at Hogstow Hall, Minsterley, for over 40 years.

Roger Parry, Partner said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Head Office where the Shropshire rural, planning and development teams will be based. Our rural and professional department has gone from strength to strength and we look forward to an exciting 2023 and many years to come. We have continued to grow and adapt over the past 40 years and now we are a one-stop shop for everything relating to property and land. The team has grown as our expertise has widened with a team of over thirty and five offices.”

- Advertisement -

Richard Corbett, Partner said, “Opening a new company head office is very exciting for our future growth with our existing offices in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Welshpool. This will enhance our planning, development and architectural services business for the benefit of all our current and new clients.”

The residential sales and lettings office will remain in the centre of Shrewsbury on the Welsh Bridge. In Oswestry and Welshpool the offices offer rural, residential and professional services.

Roger added, “Plans for the future are to continue to grow and adapt the business so it meets our customers’ requirements. We are always looking for new opportunities and assessing how we can be one step ahead of the trends that are emerging. We are a great team with a vibrant mix of vast experience together with young, newly qualified.”